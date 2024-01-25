BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 6,217.39% and a net margin of 17.56%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 2.0 %

BSIG stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $901.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 147,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on BSIG

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.