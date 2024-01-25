Brokerages Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target at $20.38

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.38.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 256.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

