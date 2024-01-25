Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Target Price at $11.92

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ardelyx

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,229.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 392,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2,227.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 278.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 597.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 2,688,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 0.94. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.