Brokerages Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT at $18.00

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of CRSR opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 150.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $363.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 95,492.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 791,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 692,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 492,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 2,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 472,027 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corsair Gaming

Get Free Report

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

