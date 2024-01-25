Brokerages Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Target Price at $40.95

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 41,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.