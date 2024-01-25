Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target at $61.76

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.76.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FUTU
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu
Futu Stock Performance
Shares of FUTU opened at $49.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.79. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Futu
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.