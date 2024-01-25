Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target at $61.76

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Futu by 11,970.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 4,000.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 991,074 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 360.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 729,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 571,214 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,858,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,264,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUTU opened at $49.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.79. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

