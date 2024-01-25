Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target at $35.00

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GNTX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gentex Price Performance
NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Gentex Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.
Gentex Company Profile
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gentex
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.