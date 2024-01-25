Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target at $35.00

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

