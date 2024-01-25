Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Price Target at GBX 2,157.50

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,157.50 ($27.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Price Performance

The Weir Group Company Profile

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,814 ($23.05) on Monday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,072 ($26.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,909.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,853.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,828.39.

(Get Free Report

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.