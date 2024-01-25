Brokerages Set World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Price Target at $25.33

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

WKC opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. World Kinect has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after acquiring an additional 146,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect during the third quarter valued at about $157,793,000. State Street Corp increased its position in World Kinect by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after buying an additional 538,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Kinect by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after buying an additional 282,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 50,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

