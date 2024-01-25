Brokers Offer Predictions for Dillard’s, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $39.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $39.24. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $40.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $10.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $392.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.60 and a 200-day moving average of $342.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,752 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 418.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 390.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.