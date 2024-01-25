Brokers Offer Predictions for PACCAR Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.11. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $102.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,885,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

