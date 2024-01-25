Brokers Set Expectations for Materion Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Materion in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

MTRN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Materion has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.58 million. Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Materion by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Materion by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Materion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

