Brokers Set Expectations for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,328.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,066 shares of company stock worth $713,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.