Brokers Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZION. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.