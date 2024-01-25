Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($1.00). The company had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.531 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.