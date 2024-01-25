Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 493.55%.

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

