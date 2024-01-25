Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,405,000 after buying an additional 784,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.