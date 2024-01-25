Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $20.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMBL opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Bumble has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

