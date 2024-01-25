California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,452 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.52% of IDACORP worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

