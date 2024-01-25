California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 82,869 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Carnival Co. & worth $25,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $37,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.0 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -133.99 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

