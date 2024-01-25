California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Paycom Software worth $24,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,046,000 after purchasing an additional 285,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,957,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $193.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.