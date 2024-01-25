California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,594 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Super Micro Computer worth $26,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $470.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $496.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

