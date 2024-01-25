California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Vertiv worth $24,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

