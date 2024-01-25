Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

