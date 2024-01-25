Camden Property Trust (CPT) Set to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

CPT stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.