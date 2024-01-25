Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$66.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.50.

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCO

Cameco Price Performance

CCO stock opened at C$64.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$32.65 and a 12 month high of C$69.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.2813853 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Insider Activity at Cameco

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total value of C$1,404,675.00. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total transaction of C$1,404,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$1,720,120.77. Insiders have sold a total of 90,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.