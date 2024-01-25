Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.46%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Shares of CNI opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $127.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.5% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

