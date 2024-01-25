Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $122.93 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.34.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.