Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $127.43.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

