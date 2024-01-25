Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

