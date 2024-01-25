Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

CNI opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.34. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 447,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,387,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

