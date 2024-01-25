Canadian National Railway to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

CNI opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,081,000 after buying an additional 229,938 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

