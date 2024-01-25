Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.44.

Shares of CNR opened at C$166.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$163.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.74. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

