Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$115.06.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$105.44 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$112.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$102.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.19. The stock has a market cap of C$98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. Also, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

