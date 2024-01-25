Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Elliot Cooperstone Sells 35,808 Shares of Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 35,808 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $101,694.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,073.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 125,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $312,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 100,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $232,000.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 24,171 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $79,764.30.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $235,797.10.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The company had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth $2,268,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

