Capital One Financial Comments on ConocoPhillips’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $8.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.64. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

COP stock opened at $109.67 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,797,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $208,424,000 after buying an additional 78,314 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,814 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

