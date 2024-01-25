Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

