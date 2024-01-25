CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $18.80 on Thursday. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $389.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

