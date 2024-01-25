CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $18.80 on Thursday. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $389.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
