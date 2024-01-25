Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) & GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Financial Analysis

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaCloud Technology has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 1.81 $23.97 million $1.74 12.50

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capstone Technologies Group and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaCloud Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

GigaCloud Technology has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.24%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology 12.15% 31.31% 15.18%

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Capstone Technologies Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Walnut, California.

