Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Down 1%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.52. 92,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 138,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
The stock has a market cap of $67.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,875.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 651,061.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 651,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 186,392 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
