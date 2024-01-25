Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Down 1%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.52. 92,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 138,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $67.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,875.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cardiff Oncology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 697,761 shares in the company, valued at $955,932.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 651,061.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 651,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 186,392 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

See Also

