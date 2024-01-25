CD Private Equity Fund I Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:CD1)

CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 28th.

CD Private Equity Fund I is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments in buyout funds focused on small to lower middle-markets in the United States.

