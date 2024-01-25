CD Private Equity Fund II Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:CD2)

CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, January 28th.
CD Private Equity Fund II Price Performance
CD Private Equity Fund II Company Profile
CD Private Equity Fund II is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments. It targets investing in small-to-mid-market private investment funds and unlisted opportunities in United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CD Private Equity Fund II
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Intuitive Surgical’s post-earnings dip is a healthy time to buy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 top healthcare stocks for earnings growth in 2024
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
Receive News & Ratings for CD Private Equity Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Private Equity Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.