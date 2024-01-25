Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$27.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$27.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.89.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.82. The company has a market cap of C$39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of C$14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0440061 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. Insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy



Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

