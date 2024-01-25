Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Down 3.1%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.45 and last traded at $88.10. 35,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 158,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
Century Communities Stock Down 1.2 %
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Century Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Century Communities by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
