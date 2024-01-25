CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.28

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.28 and last traded at $109.02, with a volume of 17322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CGI by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CGI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

