Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 240,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 970,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 5,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

