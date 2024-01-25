Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 293,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 137,101 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.56.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth approximately $45,335,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth $16,513,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 14.2% during the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,511,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 188,455 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at $11,868,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at about $10,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

