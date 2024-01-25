Clover Health Investments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average volume of 3,897 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.63.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.30 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
