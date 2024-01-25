Clover Health Investments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average volume of 3,897 call options.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.63.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $491.30 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 311.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 342.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 55.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,848,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 872,778 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

