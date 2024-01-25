Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4,759.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

