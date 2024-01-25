Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 26.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in LKQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

